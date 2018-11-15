Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Twinning In Brown Bathing Suits

Kim Kardashian and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, have announced their second makeup collaboration. The stunning brunettes, who both have their own respective makeup lines, shared two photos to Instagram on Thursday, November 15, announcing their new joint effort. The collaboration is to be released on Black Friday, which falls on November 23 this year.

Jenner was first to make the exciting announcement, sharing a photo of her and Kardashian giving their best pouts to the camera. Both women showed off flawless faces, complete with contouring and highlighting — two things that both women are known for when it comes to makeup. While Jenner didn’t give any details about what type of product or products will be released in the KKW X KYLIE release, fans are already freaking out. Jenner’s photo received more than 1.2 million likes in its first 45 minutes since having gone live.

Kardashian was next to promote the new cosmetics collab. Kardashian’s photo received nearly 1.3 million likes in a very short time frame as well.

She shared a photo of her — and her younger sister — wearing matching brown-colored bathing suits. Both women had their black hair cut into a bob, and both looked sultry as they stared into the camera lens, their limbs intertwined. The one noticeable difference in Kardashian’s photo is that the sisters are wearing different lip colors, suggesting that they will be releasing a set of lip products. This would make sense, given that Kardashian and Jenner’s first collaboration — which was a set of lip products — was released in April of 2017.

“So proud to collab with my sister on our KKW x KYLIE collection of lipsticks. The set launches today, Tuesday April 25, at 3 p.m.! The collection includes 4 nude lip shades: Kiki, Kim, Kimmie and Kimberly, with a brand-new crème liquid lipstick formula,” Kim Kardashian said on her website of last year’s release. The set of four lip shades sold out quickly.

This announcement comes just days after Jenner revealed her Holiday 2018 collection. The Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection launches on November 19, and includes a mini lip set, a new lip kit, and a festive eye shadow palette. The eye shadow palette is called “Chill Baby,” and comes complete with 14 shades. The lip set features eight new shades with fun, holiday-themed names — including “Snowball,” “No Peeking,” and “Sweater Weather.”

Both Kardashian’s fans and Jenner’s fans are thrilled for this new collaboration, despite the sisters not yet revealing what’s in store. Their admirers hope that Kardashian and Jenner share more details in the coming days.