Prince Harry Jokes That He’d Love To Take A Nude Pregnancy Photo With Meghan Markle, Says Source

Harry is reportedly "over the moon" with the idea of becoming a father.

Prince Harry has joked that he wants to take a nude pregnancy photo of his very pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, an anonymous royal insider source tells Life & Style magazine.

Anyone who watched the Royal Wedding, or who has ever seen any picture of the two ever taken, can immediately see how deeply and intensely Harry and Meghan love each other. And of course, there’s now a third addition to their family on the way, what with Meghan having announced a few weeks ago that she’s pregnant. And it seems that Harry is documenting every stage of that pregnancy, says an anonymous insider source.

“The pregnancy is such a special milestone for Meghan and Harry, and he doesn’t want to miss a moment of it.”

To that end, says the source, Harry has been documenting the pregnancy every step of the way, taking photos daily.

“He’s already taken pictures of Meghan holding her bump in a variety of places, including Kensington Palace Gardens. This album is going to comprehensively cover the whole nine months!”

But whether it’s because Meghan isn’t into it, or Harry isn’t fully serious about it, there’s one pregnancy photo he hasn’t taken of Meghan – yet – although he jokes that he’d like to. And that’s a nude pregnancy photo.

“Harry has joked that he’d love to take a nude pregnancy photo of Meghan. Right now she’s saying no way — but she may change her mind!”

Meghan’s probably not going to go for that, if for no other reason than because phones can be hacked. A nude pregnancy photo of Meghan Markle getting leaked to the public would be a scandal the likes of which the Royal Family hasn’t seen in decades.

In other Royal Baby news, a companion Life & Style report reveals that Meghan has already hired a designer to design the nursery, and even some workers have already been put to work on it. And while a source says that Meghan is decorating her home in neutral colors like beige, Meghan has apparently been keeping mum (no pun intended) on how the nursery will look.

And finally, there’s the issue of naming the baby. Being so far down the list in line to the throne (Harry is now sixth, and his son or daughter will be seventh), Harry will have a little more breathing room than his brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate, did when they named their kids. Still, according to Hello! magazine, a strong, royal name is in order, regardless. That means that something like Bradley or Keith is right out, but they’ll still be able to eschew the more ubiquitous names like William or George for a boy, or Elizabeth or Victoria for a girl.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is due in the spring of 2019.