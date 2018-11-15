Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Why She Wears Barely-There Bikinis

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines for wearing barely-there string bikinis, and she doesn’t care.

According to a November 15 report by the Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski says that she doesn’t consider her choices of swimwear to be racy or skimpy. Instead, when choosing a bikini to wear, she only thinks about one thing — her tan lines.

The Gone Girl actress claims that her main focus when picking which sexy bikini to don for an outing at the beach is her tan, revealing that she wants an even tan, and will choose a suit that will give her the best looking glow.

“I don’t even think of it as, like, a skimpy bathing suit. I’m just like, ‘I want the best tan!'” Ratajkowski explained during an appearance at the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards this week.

Emily’s trip to Australia has sparked a high interest in her bikini game. The actress, who owns a swimwear line, stunned fans this week by wearing a very tiny string bikini that left little to the imagination. The garment was constructed with tiny triangle tops, and featured barely-there bottoms.

Ratajkowski donned the suit in an array of colors such as red, black, and white. She posted photos of herself wearing the bikinis to social media, which caused fans to speak out about both their love — and hate — for the racy swimsuit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqG8qo5hmV9/

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski won the award for International Woman of the Year while at the ceremony. She spoke out about her sexy getups in her acceptance speech.

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multifaceted. It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest. I don’t think that any of us have to limit ourselves into a box, or the perception that anyone tries to force on you. Hopefully, men and women across Australia will take that to heart,” the actress stated at the ceremony.

At the awards, Emily donned a colorful print dress that had a large cutout to bare her midsection. In addition to her racy bikini ensembles, Ratajkowski is also known for her toned and trimmed physique — especially her flat stomach and rock hard abs.

Fans can keep up with all of Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy bikini snapshots via social media, where she loves to post her latest swimwear fashions.