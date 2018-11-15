Watch Croatia Vs. Spain UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Croatia must shake off a 6-0 drubbing by Spain in September when they host La Roja in a must-win UEFA Nations League game on Thursday.

The last time Spain and Croatia squared off, in the UEFA Nations League opener for both teams less than two months after Croatia’s epic journey to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, La Roja dealt the high-flying Croats a dose of reality, with a thorough, 6-0 destruction, which as Sky Sports noted was the worst defeat in Croatia history for the country’s national side. Now, on their own home territory, Croatia gets a chance to avenge that humiliation in a Nations League Group A4 match that will live stream from Zagreb.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Croatia vs. Spain UEFA Nations League match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. Central European Time at the 35,100-seat Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday, November 15. In Spain, which occupies the same time zone, the live stream will also begin at 8:35 p.m. In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:35 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Thursday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:35 Eastern Standard Time, 11:35 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:05 a.m. on Friday morning.

Spain boss Luis Enrique, however, has warned his team against overconfidence heading into the match that, with a victory, would all but seal advancement in the UEFA Nations League. Spain currently sit atop the three-nation group, per Sky, having claimed six points from three matches — their only defeat coming in a 3-2 loss to England that was Spain’s first defeat in their home country since 2003.

“I think this game is totally different to the one we played in (spain),” Enrique said on Wednesday, quoted by Goal.com. “It’s key for both, and decisive, because they still have chances to go through.

“It’s the first game that will be everything or nothing. If we win, we qualify, and if not, there will be chances for the others. It’s a vital game for us.”

