‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases Tidbits About Colton Underwood’s Final Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve is teasing tantalizing tidbits about Colton Underwood’s final rose ceremony for ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. Viewers have to wait until January to see it all play out on-screen, but filming is about to wrap up — and there are some spoilers regarding where things stand.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Colton Underwood recently had his four hometown dates, and eliminated one lady to determine who would receive fantasy suite overnight dates. Typically, Bachelor spoilers are hard to come by from that point forward until after filming wraps, as production has become fairly good at keeping developments hidden.

Heading into the fantasy suite overnight dates, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Colton had kept Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin, and Cassie Randolph. The overnight dates were taking place in Portugal, and the spoiler guru had also teased, per the Inquisitr, that Cassie is reportedly a strong front-runner for Underwood’s final rose.

Based on Reality Steve’s latest Twitter post, Colton has chosen his final two ladies and has wrapped up his last dates. The group is said to be in Spain now — a location that the Bachelor spoiler king had heard earlier might be the spot where production would film the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve say that the group is in Mallorca, Spain, and that the final rose ceremony will be filmed today. Unfortunately, at this point, the gossip king isn’t spilling any details regarding which lady was eliminated most recently.

If indeed the final rose ceremony is filming today, Colton will probably be back home — and back on social media — early next week. The Bachelor spoiler fans will also be closely watching the social media pages for Hannah, Tayshia, and Cassie to see when they return to social media — and whether they reveal any clues about the last couple of rose ceremonies.

We’re pawsitive that this is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet. #TheBachelor with @colton premieres Monday, January 7 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HuY5fQrbyu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 15, 2018

ABC just shared a teaser about Colton’s season via Twitter, and confirmed that Underwood’s journey to find love will debut on Monday, January 7. Will Reality Steve nail the final rose spoilers this time around again — and will Underwood’s pick in Spain stick, unlike Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s? Will this Bachelor star get engaged, and will this relationship go the distance?

Colton has been a somewhat controversial pick among fans of the franchise, but people seem anxious to get additional Bachelor spoilers in order to see how things play out this winter as the season airs. Stay tuned for additional hints as they emerge to see if Underwood gets engaged — and if his early front-runner gets that final rose.