‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of November 19: Steffy Confesses, Bill Wins & A Thanksgiving To Remember

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 19 promise unexpected confessions, a triumphant win, and a Thanksgiving dinner with the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, and Spectras. According to Highlight Hollywood, there will only be three B&B episodes next week as Thursday and Friday’s on November 22 and 22 episodes have been preempted.

Monday, November 19 – Ridge Tells Brooke He Knows Bill’s Motives

After informing Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Liam that he doesn’t trust Bill’s motives, he goes on to tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) his suspicions. Ridge is convinced that the only reason that Bill didn’t call the cops on him and Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) is that he wants to play the “good guy.” Ridge believes that Bill is putting on an innocent act so that he can win Brooke back.

Bill will tell Liam and Wyatt that he has made a decision regarding their legacy. B&B fans will remember that Wyatt resigned from Spencer Publications, while Liam also no longer works for his father. Does Bill want his sons back in the family business? Or will he respect their decision to move their careers in a different direction? At least now both sons know the truth about what Ridge did, and that their father chose mercy instead of vengeance.

Just something to make your Monday a little better. ✌️???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vb0SJrV8vA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 12, 2018

Tuesday, November 20 – Bill Spencer Wins Again

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a confession to Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) about the coming holiday season. It will be the first time the new mom will face the holidays and she may have envisioned things differently for her and Kelly (Gabriel Sporman). Perhaps she wants her daughter to always have family and somewhere to go during the festive season.

Katie will wait for Thorne to leave before she meets with Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Courier Journal, indicate that they will discuss the custody agreement concerning Will. She will consent to the custody agreement being changed. Bill always gets what he wants.

Wednesday, November 21 – Family Descends For Thanksgiving

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is feeling rather threatened by Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). When Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) ex-wife arrives for the holiday, Quinn will be quite protective over Eric.

“The Forresters, Logans, Spencers, Spectras, and Avants will celebrate Thanksgiving together. Steffy and Hope will work to create the seating chart and will start the traditional ‘say something kind about the person to your right.”

The B&B spoiler pic shows that Quinn is seated to the right of Pam. Will Pam be able to come up with something gracious to say about the woman she currently can’t stand? She Knows Soaps teases that more drama awaits.

“Baby Kelly and Zoe celebrate their first Thanksgiving at the Forrester mansion, Quinn has to be gracious to Pam and Donna, and Wyatt and Liam wonder about Bill’s absence.”

It seems as if Bill won’t be able to make the Thanksgiving dinner, and his sons will be concerned about his welfare. Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) family is in the UK, so it seems as if the Forresters invited her over for some holiday cheer.

Don’t forget to tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.