Donald Trump Is Always Angry, He Even ‘Seems Mad At The Furniture Too,’ WH Staffer Tells Brian Karem

'He always seems angry. Now he seems mad at the furniture too,' an insider said.

President Donald Trump is facing one of the most difficult periods of his presidency, and it appears to be impacting his mood. According to a tweet from reporter Brian Karem, a White House staffer revealed that the commander in chief seems to be angry all the time. So angry that he even appears to direct his ire at inanimate objects.

“He always seems angry. Now he seems mad at the furniture too,” Karem reported he was told by a White House staffer.

Trump has been angry at the firm repudiation he received from voters during the midterm elections, lashing out on Twitter with repeated tweets about unsubstantiated voter fraud.

“When will Bill Nelson concede in Florida? The characters running Broward and Palm Beach voting will not be able to ‘find’ enough votes, too much spotlight on them now!” the president of the United States wrote.

In another tweet, Trump claimed, without evidence, that a fair vote was not possible in Florida.

“The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”

Trump is also reeling as the Robert Mueller investigation continues to move closer to a conclusion.

“The only ‘Collusion’ is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others. Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? They still don’t have it. Check out how biased Facebook, Google and Twitter are in favor of the Democrats. That’s the real Collusion!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

He also tweeted that universities in the future will study the Mueller investigation and what it has “done to destroy the people,” saying that Mueller and Democrats don’t care “how many lives the [sic] ruin.”

“He knows it’s winding up. So, it’s unsettling,” an insider said.

The president has also received a political smack after a disastrous meeting with world leaders in France last week.

Insiders report that Trump has become more isolated and angry as time goes on. According to CNN, he is mulling a change in staffing in his Cabinet, and he has become even more resentful after the midterm losses and Russia investigation.

“Yes, he’s pi**ed — at damn near everyone,” a White House official reported.

The president revealed his ill temper in an interview on Wednesday with the Daily Caller. Referencing his decision to revoke CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s access to the White House, Trump laid into the journalist, saying he was “rude” and “disrespectful” and accused him of “screaming” questions during a press conference.

He also referenced the Russia investigation, calling it a “witch hunt” and “presidential harassment.”