Samantha Hoopes Topless In Sultry Post As She Hypes ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Charity Event

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes is topless in a throwback photo she shared Thursday via her Instagram page and she’s sharing it in an effort to hype up a charity event she’s doing this weekend. Hoopes, Camille Kostek, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, and a number of other SI models are all heading to Miami for the charity event and this one has fans buzzing.

Samantha Hoopes has been feeling reflective lately, it seems, as this is another throwback photo to an earlier Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. The picture shows Hoopes looking sultry as she stands topless with the ocean in the background and it is certainly a very sexy shot.

Hoopes has one hand up playing with her wet hair and her other arm is crossed over her breasts to cover the necessary tidbits. Samantha’s slim waist can be seen in the photo too, but then that’s where the picture cuts off.

It seems that this is one of the photos from Hoopes’ 2016 appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as it made the “Best Moments” page of Samantha’s for that year on the SI website. The model first hit the pages of the infamous swimsuit-focused issue in 2014 and she’s been highlighted every year since then.

Many of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have been shooting in Australia in recent days, but Miami is the place to be on Saturday, November 17 for this celebrity beach soccer match. The outlet teases that this is the first time they’re doing this event and they’re partnering with the organizations The Little Lighthouse and Best Buddies to help children and families in South Florida.

While there will be some male sports figures there too, it’s clear that the highlight will be the models like Hoopes and Kostek who will be attending. Sports Illustrated teases that the event will also feature the 16 ladies who are angling to be featured in the next swimsuit issue as well as to be named the first 2020 rookie.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Hoopes shared another throwback earlier this week and shared some thoughts about how far she’s come. Samantha’s career is on fire and her 1 million Instagram followers love to see her share pictures from past shoots so they can see how much her style and confidence have evolved since her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance. Samantha Hoopes definitely knows how to strike a sultry pose and her fans hope that she’ll be sharing plenty of photos from the charity event this weekend.