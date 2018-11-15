Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Travis Barker’s Son For Sweet Selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggled up to one of her friend’s children this week for a sweet selfie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen posing for a photo with Landon Barker, the son of Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.

According to a Nov. 14 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she threw her arm around Travis Barker’s son, Landon, to pose for a photo with the teenager.

Kim donned casual attire as she sported a pair of gray sweatpants and a zipper hoodie in the photo. Kardashian wore her long, dark hair up in a classic bun on top of her head, and even rocked a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

Meanwhile, Travis’ son, Landon, wore a pair of distressed black jeans and a black t-shirt, as he donned bright white sneakers, and multiple gold chains around his neck.

As many fans know, Kim and Travis have known each other for years. Barker used to date Kardashian’s close friend, Paris Hilton, back in 2006, and they’ve been buddies ever since. Travis even reportedly lives close to the Kardashian clan in Calabasas, and has been rumored to have a bit of a crush on Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for years.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, has spent time with Travis Barker in the past. The pair have even been photographed dining together, and heading to church with one another.

“Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together,” a source previously told Radar Online.

“He’s always had a bit of a thing for her,” the insider added, revealing that the Blink 182 drummer “would love to ask her out,” and that he “missed his chance” after Kourtney broke up with Scott Disick and soon began dating Younes Bendjima.

If Travis lives that close to Kim and her family it is likely that he was forced to evacuate his Calabasas home due to the Woolsey wildfires as well. Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, were all evacuated from their multi-million dollar mansions due to the devastating fires.

Last weekend, Kim even revealed that the flames had reached her property, and that she was praying that her home would be saved, adding that she was just thankful that all of her family members were safe.

