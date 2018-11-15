Denise Richards And Eileen Davidson Share Photos, Offer Updates On The State Of Their Homes Amid Woolsy Fire

'RHOBH' cast member Denise Richards and former star Eileen Davidson were impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.

Denise Richards and Eileen Davidson have been impacted by the Woolsy fire in Southern California and recently shared updates on Instagram with their fans and followers.

Days after telling her online audience that she loves her community in Malibu and revealing she’d been evacuated with her husband, Aaron Phypers, her three daughters, and her pets, Richards, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a video update.

“We can’t get into our house… still!” Richards told fans with her husband at her side.

According to Richards and Phypers, they’ve been kept from their residence in Malibu for six days after being evacuated and have yet to see the potential damage done by the fire. Luckily, however, Richards reassured people days ago that all of her animals, including her pig, were safe.

Until Richards and Phypers can get back into their home, they are staying with their family at a hotel.

Denise Richards has been close to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several years and even made a guest appearance on the show. Then, over the summer, she finally joined the series in a full-time role after years of rumors claiming she was on the verge of doing so.

Below is the video shared by Denise Richards earlier this week from her Malibu neighborhood.

As for Eileen Davidson, she was evacuated from her Malibu home last week but has since been able to return.

“Feeling humbled and so devastated for everyone and every creature affected by [the Woolsey Fire],” she wrote in the caption of the photo below.

After being evacuated last week, Eileen Davidson was led to believe her home had been completely destroyed. Then, 24 hours later, she learned that the only thing she and her family had lost was the yard around their home.”

“After living for 24 hours thinking we lost our house completely we found out yesterday that we only lost the yard around our house. Sweating it out for the next 48 hours and praying for everybody involved in this devastating and horrific fire. Love to all of you,” she revealed on Twitter.

Davidson appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Season 5 until Season 7 and filmed a brief guest appearance last year for Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime early next year.