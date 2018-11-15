Dream Kardashian Celebrates 2nd Birthday With Father Rob And Aunts Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe

Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, had a birthday party out of a fairy-tale, People is reporting. The little one turned 2-years-old on November 10 and received birthday wishes on social media from her grandma Kris Jenner, mother Blac Chyna, and aunts Kim Kardashian-West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you,” Blac Cyna captioned a collage of pictures she uploaded to Instagram.”I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflow on your hands and the courage to pursue your ‘Dreams.'”

Kim uploaded a picture of Dream crying in her arms and joked “we’ve come a long way.” She also sent birthday wishes from her son, 2-year-old Saint.

“You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl,” Kris Jenner posted. “I LOVE YOU. May you always have bubbles!!”

While Dream’s parents may not be too fond of each other, it appears that Dream has plenty of other family members who love and adore her. People recently reported that Rob was unable to continue paying Blac Cyna $20,000 a month in child support and is requesting the amount be lowered. He also argued that Blac Chyna’s domestic violence restraining order against him is preventing him from getting work to fund his family. While he could receive a hefty paycheck if he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has chosen not to continue on the show due to the drama surrounding his personal life.

Despite all the behind-the-scene negative feelings, Dream’s family was all smiles for her party. The home was decorated with a ginormous tee-pee adorned with leaves, butterflies, and balloons. The tee-pee contained pillows for guests to sit and relax on. Dream’s friends were sure to have a blast, as the front door greeted guests with fairy wings and green dinosaur jackets for them to put on. A sign accompanied the costume items that said “Grab your wings and fly.” Dream herself was also in costume and was fully decked out in a bright blue dress with matching tutu. She also rocked a pretty blue flower crown on her head. The little ones also got to play with fairies who came in costume to interact with the children.

Of course, the catering was exceptional with a large dessert table boasting gourmet cake pops, donuts, candies, chocolate-covered pretzels, ice cream cones, and a blue birthday cake. In true Kardashian fashion, Dream received a tiny, baby-blue version of a Bentley Truck as a gift. Needless to say, Dream’s party was a dream.