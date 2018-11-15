Tilbury named a lipstick in her cosmetics line after the monarch.

British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has been rewarded for her hard work with a medal from one of her beauty icons, Queen Elizabeth II. Tilbury finally got the honor of meeting the 92-year-old monarch face to face, who inspired one of her top lipsticks called “The Queen.”

People Magazine says that Tilbury was presented with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth herself at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. An MBE is a distinguished honor, certifying that Charlotte Tilbury has earned the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Tilbury also made the list of the queen’s birthday honors for her “services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.”

The honored makeup artist honored the sovereign with an initial lipstick called “The Queen,” which is “rich and rosy crown-jewel pink lipstick in homage to Her Majesty.” She then followed that up with a new shade called “Legendary Queen,” which is a matte lipstick in the deeper shade of wine. It seems the makeup artist has provided the monarch with a day and night color to suit her complexion.

The makeup artist was all smiles as Queen Elizabeth awarded her with her very own MBE. The monarch seemed excited when Tilbury told her that she had named lipsticks just for her. Something says that the queen got a great gift bag.

Tilbury gushed on Instagram that she had an amazing day at Buckingham Palace.

“Today has been one of the most magical days of my life! I am so thrilled to receive this honor, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me! She is not only an icon of this country but of the world. To be recognized for my contribution to the beauty industry is a dream come true!”

Surprisingly, there is another royal lady with her very own lipstick and that is Princess Charlotte, who has a deep-rose pink lipstick named for her by designer Marc Jacobs and sold exclusively at Harrod’s department store, according to the Inquisitr.

Mia Collins, the head of Harrod’s Beauty Department, said that the princess-inspired lipstick is the first time they dedicated a shop window to a cosmetics product.

“We have never done color cosmetics in our windows, so the Marc Jacobs team has allowed us to make history.”

Sure, Marc Jacobs is an American, so he can’t be awarded an MBE, but he could receive a KBE (Knight of the British Empire), an award which has been given to Microsoft creator Bill Gates and musician Bono.