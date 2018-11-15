‘Love Island’ Contestant Zara McDermott Sizzles In A Red Bikini As She Enjoys A Holiday In The Bahamas

Love Island star Zara McDermott has been posting some eye-popping pictures on her Instagram lately. She seems to be having a ball in the Bahamas with her beau, Adam Collard.

The 21-year-old hottie looked particularly hot in a recent picture, wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy red bikini while standing next to a swimming pool. The star struck a side pose and put her derriere on full display — which drove her fans completely crazy.

The picture in question amassed more than 90,000 likes. Fans filled the comments section with countless heart emojis as well as words like “hot,” “sexy,” “beautiful,” and “incredible.”

“I’m old enough to be your dad so don’t want to be [a] perv but you’re the hottest girl on IG,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Looking absolutely superb, Zara McDermott, you have an amazing body xx,” another fan commented on the picture. Another Instagram user commented on Zara’s humble nature, writing the following.

“It’s good to see someone who gets a lot of fame from a TV show still be real down to earth, a true role model for young girls growing up in the world now.”

Zara also posted a picture where she is featured standing with her boyfriend on a beach while holding a beverage glass. She is seen wearing a printed green bikini which showcased her amazing hourglass figure. The picture instantly became quite popular, and garnered more than 124,000 likes from her fans and followers.

Boyfriend Adam Collard also posted a few pictures of the couple together — and they are seen packing on the PDA against the beautiful Bahamian backdrop. According to the Daily Mail, the bombshell “lovingly cupped her man’s face and wrapped her legs around him as the couple shared a fervent smooch.”

“People forget that Adam just turned 23 last month and Zara is still 21. Their love for one another is so natural and pure, they are the power couple,” one fan wrote.

“We are defo rooting for them!! My suggestion is they enjoy the next few years together and when Adam is 28 and Zara is 26 then think about popping that question. I don’t want them to break apart like [the] majority of the couples did after love island. Adam & Zara rock,” he added.

According to the article, Adam and Zara have surprised everyone with their long-lasting romance. They are one of the last Love Island couples still standing intact.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Zara is also a model, she rose to fame after she appeared as a contestant on Love Island.