Emily Ratajkowski Looks Stunning In Ab-Bearing Ensemble At ‘GQ Australia’ Men Of The Year Awards

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski ventured to Australia where she donned a slightly more modest look for last night’s GQ Australia Men of the Year Awards, though her rock hard abs were still on full display.

The 27-year-old bikini designer looked extremely chic, attending the awards ceremony in what Vogue labeled as a “refined, hippy-minded outfit” from the Paco Rabanne Spring 2019 collection. The two-piece ensemble featured a long-sleeved, red and black checkered turtle neck cardigan, which the model had only partially buttoned–revealing her incredibly toned mid-section. A shimmering, tile-print maxi skirt sat low on her hips that featured a daring thigh-high slit.

Emily paired the striking look with a pair of delicate strappy silver sandals, leaving the attention solely on the clothing’s eclectic and elegant mix of patterns. Her signature brown tresses were tucked to give the illusion of a messy bob haircut that fell just above her shoulders. She completed the look with a dark, winged eye liner and nude glossy lip.

But her attendance to last night’s award show was not just to showcase her bold fashion choice–the I Feel Pretty actress also received GQ’s International Woman of the Year award.

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title. But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes,” Emily said during her acceptance speech. “It’s about being multifaceted. It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest. I don’t think that any of us have to limit ourselves into a box, or the perception that anyone tries to force on you. Hopefully men and women across Australia will take that to heart.”

According to News.com.au, the magazine chose to honor Ratajkowski with the award not only because of her beauty, but because of her position in the modern feminist movement, spreading body positivity and “a ruthless, no-holds-barred approach to sexual equality,” to which she has received both applause and criticism for.

women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

“While her beauty will always be her most prominent medium of expression, everything she does, from getting arrested at political protests to writing lengthy essays on female sexual empowerment, is done with the goal of advancing the plight of the woman, establishing firmly that there’s no reason that a woman can’t find self-empowerment in definig and owning the expression of her sexuality and body,” GQ said.

“It’s all about women doing what they want, when they want, and not having to take flak from anyone,” the model told GQ Australia‘s Abbey Gelmi on the red carpet when asked about the multiple hats she wears as both a model and an advocate.