Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get The Royal Spa Treatment Post Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed some well-deserved pampering at the Cowshed Spa in Oxfordshire, according to Us Weekly. While visiting their home in Cotswolds, the royal couple scooted over to the Soho House at Cowshed to further their relaxing trip to the countryside. A favorite spot of Markle’s, the grounds are delightful and charming in an old farmhouse setting.

Markle previously visited the spa’s Amsterdam campus in September. The royal couple was surrounded by other celebrities, and as the Evening Standard reported, guests “were promised a long weekend of ‘eating, drinking, napping, dancing, boats and bikes’ and were not disappointed.”

Members can enjoy the usual spa staples such as manicures, pedicures and mud baths, but the Cowshed Spa also offers further unique experiences to indulge in. According to the website, the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire offers lavish amenities such as a boathouse with an indoor and outdoor pool, an all-day restaurant with mezzanines, and electric cinema that offers private screenings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days busy on tour, stopping in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga. The trip, which brought attention to the causes the couple is most passionate about – youth leadership and environmental issues – was packed full of activities for the newly married royals.

In Australia, the two were spotted at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney. While there, they met the mother of a set of twin Koala’s named Harry and Meghan. They later stopped by a farm in Mountain View where they joined farmers for a picnic. As the tour furthered, they met with the Butchalla people of Fraser Island and enjoyed a stroll through the Redwood Forest.

Mere moments before embarking on this tour, Markle, 37, and her new husband, Prince Harry, announced their pregnancy. Kensington Palace said in a statement, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.” Markle, heavily photographed along the tour, was seen cradling her baby bump in several photos.

While no word quite yet on whether the new royal baby is a boy or a girl, Markle, now approximately 18 weeks along, has really taken to her own pregnancy style. While on the tour, Markle wowed the crowd in sustainable clothing from ethical clothing brands such as Maggie Marilyn and Outland denim, and as Elle reported, Markle’s longtime favorite, Stella McCartney. She was also seen in classic, comfortable clothing, such as blazers and shirt dresses.