Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Assets In Barely-There Bikini, ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Nearly Reveals All

Anastasiya Kvitko loves a skimpy bikini that highlights her ample bosom and bodacious booty and she found just the right one for her latest Instagram photos. The model, who likens herself as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” was ready to hype some Fashion Nova pieces and what she wore was definitely a big hit with her followers.

On Wednesday, Anastasiya Kvitko shared a pair of photos to her Instagram page showcasing her assets in a tiny black Fashion Nova bikini. The Russian model was sitting on the edge of a chair on a deck in the sunshine and she was showing plenty of sideboob and underboob with a top that barely covered her bosom.

Kvitko also showcased her infamous booty in these shots, as the tiny black bikini bottoms covered only what was absolutely necessary. Anastasiya shared two pictures in this post, with the first showing her from the side and the second giving a better view of her from the front.

In the front view, followers can see more the rhinestone detailing on both the top and the bottom of the bikini set and it looks like this is the Fashion Nova Crystalline Waters Bikini. The site touts that it has rhinestone detailing, a triangle top, and a ruched cheeky bottom, and it is a thong bikini to show off the wearer’s most notable assets.

The second photo shows off not only Kvitko’s cleavage, but her tiny waist and taut abs as well. Anastasiya has her long, dark hair cascading down her back and she kept things simple with her makeup and accessories.

This post featuring Kvitko’s tiny black bikini was a bit hit with Anastasiya’s Instagram followers. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” personality has amassed a whopping nine million followers on the social media site, and nearly 200,000 of them liked this post within the first 18 hours it was up.

Kvitko posted another shot featuring a Fashion Nova piece, and this is a sultry one as well. Anastasiya isn’t wearing a bikini in this one, but she is still flaunting her ample assets. She is wearing a white top that is tied right under her breasts to show off plenty of cleavage as well as her slim waist, and the Rattle Me Up high waisted Fashion Nova leggings that accentuate all of her curves.

Anastasiya was headed to the Fashion Nova event debuting Cardi B.’s new collection and a lot of celebrities stepped out for the celebration. This post was also a popular one with Kvitko’s fans, snagging more than 75,000 likes in just nine hours. In both posts, people raved about how sexy and beautiful the model looked.

The Russian model is based in Los Angeles these days and she’s becoming quite the familiar face at fashion-related and celebrity events these days. Anastasiya Kvitko oozes with confidence, even saying that she thinks she’ll be more recognizable than Kim Kardashian within a few years, and her 9 million followers are anxious to see if she can achieve that lofty goal.