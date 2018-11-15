Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Curvy Backside In Skin-Tight Pants As She Shops For Her Niece, Dream

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Hollywood this week to do some major shopping for her niece, Dream Kardashian, who celebrated her birthday with a lavish party on Wednesday.

According to a Nov. 15 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi shopping at the Couture Kids store in West Hollywood, where she rocked a pair of skin-tight pants, which showed off her curvy backside.

Khloe was spotted wearing a pair of hip-hugging black leggings, which flaunted the reality’s star’s famous curves. She also donned a black hooded sweatshirt and a pair of thigh-high velvet boots.

Kardashian had her long, blonde hair pulled up into a classic bun on top of her head, and used clips to hold her hair up in the back. She donned her signature large hoop earrings and a gold bracelet on her wrist for the outing. Khloe carried her shopping bags in one hand, and her cell phone in the other as she strolled the streets of Hollywood.

After the shopping trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent some quality time with her other niece, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick. The two took to social media to make silly faces at the camera while in the car.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Khloe Kardashian is planning to spend the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland.

Although there have been tons of rumors flying that Khloe and Tristan are no longer together following his shocking cheating scandal earlier this years, sources tell the outlet that the rumors are simply untrue and that the pair is still very much a couple who plan to spend turkey day together with their baby girl, True.

Kardashian was spotted in Cleveland last month as she took in a Cavaliers game, which marked the team’s first win of the season. The pair also posed together for a sweet family photo, which was posted to Thompson’s social media story.

Meanwhile, Tristan has been playing fantastic as of late, recently pulled down 21 rebounds in the Cavs’ win over the Hornets on Tuesday night. Perhaps Khloe returning to Cleveland next with their daughter will add a little more pep to Tristan’s step while he is on the court.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when the family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.