WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey And Becky Lynch May Main Event WrestleMania

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Lynch and Rousey could be the first women to main event WrestleMania.

When Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose and a serious concussion, her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series was scrapped and Charlotte Flair was slotted in to replace Lynch. It sounded like a terrible stroke of bad luck for Lynch, but based on a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it could be a blessing in disguise.

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Meltzer said, “Right now the plan is for Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to headline WrestleMania.” That’s far from bad news for Becky Lynch.

Based on the segments that aired on TV and the promos cut by both Rousey and Lynch, their match was looking to be the most anticipated on Survivor Series, and it was likely to be the main event. It would have been the first time a match in the women’s division went on last at one of the big four WWE events (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series).

Meltzer also noted that Ronda Rousey and Vince McMahon came together and decided that, after the injury, the best course of action was the move the match to WrestleMania.

Ronnie, TL/DR. When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more. When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both. https://t.co/8oDubzNYr4 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

Lending credence to this idea is the fact that both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch cut very aggressive promos on each other on social media, and Ronda barely even mentioned Charlotte Flair. This makes us think that WWE still wants to keep the big match between Lynch and Rousey at the front of fans’ minds.

If WWE is planning to build to a Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania, then we’d expect to see Rousey take the win from Flair this Sunday at Survivor Series, but only time will tell if that’s the case.

As far as when Lynch will return, there’s no way to tell right now. With a concussion, sometimes performers are cleared quickly, and others, as is the case with Alexa Bliss, it can take quite a while for them to come back.

Of course, WrestleMania isn’t until April 2019, and a lot can happen between now and then. Another feud could become hotter than Lynch versus Rousey, and it could end up taking the main event slot. However, with WWE pushing the Women’s Evolution, it would make sense for the company to have a women’s match go on last, as that would be quite the historic occurrence.

Becky Lynch was injured by Nia Jax this Monday on RAW when she took a stiff punch to the nose. Ultimately, the legitimate strike led to Lynch suffering a broken nose and a server concussion, which prevented her from competing this Sunday, as reported by Inquisitr.