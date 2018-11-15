Stormy Daniels Will Fire Lawyer Michael Avenatti If Abuse Allegations Are True

Stormy Daniels said that she will get rid of her lawyer Michael Avenatti if the domestic abuse allegations against him turn out to be true. The adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she is taking the claims very seriously, but that it is also important to “reserve judgement” until they are proven, Business Insider reported.

Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday night by the Los Angeles Police Department on suspicion of domestic violence, but he denied all the accusations and claimed they were “fabricated” with the intent of harming his reputation. The LAPD is now investigating the claims.

“Of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation,” Daniels said in a statement.

“These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations.”

“We should all reserve judgement until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that’s what I’m going to do,” she added.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has been released following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. pic.twitter.com/skUVlxbZWg — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Avenatti was released on $50,000 bail after police took him in for stricking an unidentified woman. He was booked on felony domestic violence charges. Following his release, the lawyer quickly stated that the charges had no truth in them.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” he said in a statement released by his Newport Beach law firm.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

He also later took to Twitter to thank those who had reached out to him for support, pointed out that he has “always been an advocate” for women’s rights, and said he would not be “intimidated” into stopping his pursue for justice.

Avenatti is currently Daniels’s attorney in the lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen. The adult film star claims that she had an affair with President Trump back in 2006, and that his lawyer paid her to sign a confidentiality agreement so she would keep quiet about it, just days before the 2016 presidential election. She is suing to invalidate said presidential agreement, among other defamation claims.