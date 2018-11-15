‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Leaves Town, Paul & Will Have A Tough Conversation

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem as we march into the end of the week.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) say a heartbreaking goodbye to Salem. Lucas will share a sweet moment with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) before putting his hometown behind him, and fans are saddened by the news of his departure.

The character of Lucas Horton has been a staple on the soap opera for decades. He first burst on the scene as a teenager who sparked Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) eye. The two had a rocky relationship which endured teen pregnancy, rape, alcoholism, murder, and everything in between.

They eventually got married and had a second child. However, they realized they were better off as friends, which is what they still seem to be after all of these years.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will try to help Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) when he sees her making a scene at Brady Pub. It seems that Sarah is having a hard time processing her feelings of her former fiance Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) not only cheating on her but also having a child with his ex-girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath).

Although Rex is determined to win Sarah’s love and trust back, she has made is clear that she wants nothing to do with him going forward. When things get heated in the public setting, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric step in to try to diffuse the situation.

Many fans believe that the show is setting up a romance between Eric and Sarah, who will also bond over Nicole and Daniel’s little girl Holly.

Fans will also watch as Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) confronts his boyfriend Will Horton (Chandler Massey) over his feelings for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

When Paul found out that Will regained his memory, he was sure that Will would leave him and rush right into Sonny’s arms. Of course, that is what Will wanted to do. However, he couldn’t dump Paul after he had been severely injured protecting the lives of others, including his own mother Sami.

Will decided to stay with Paul and push his feelings for Sonny aside. However, now that Paul knows that Will still loves Sonny, there will be a hard conversation ahead and things will end for the couple.

In the latest #DAYS, Rex attempts to reconcile with Sarah.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/61gm5cdOMA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 15, 2018

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will see Rex Brady make some tough decisions about his future. Rex believed that he would be getting married and starting a family with Sarah, but since that’s not going to happen, he’ll have to do some soul searching and re-evaluate his life.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.