NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony To LA Lakers Not Happening, According To ‘ESPN’ Analyst

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Lakers are unlikely to pursue Carmelo Anthony if he will be released by the Houston Rockets.

In just a few games, it’s crystal clear that Carmelo Anthony is not a good fit with the Houston Rockets. His presence on the court has been affecting the Rockets’ performance on both ends of the floor in a negative way. As of now, the Rockets are seriously considering cutting ties with the 10-time NBA All-Star, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony’s representatives have been gathering information from NBA front offices about a potential landing spot for the veteran small forward.

In his recent podcast, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer mentioned some NBA teams who could be interested in signing Carmelo Anthony once he clears waivers with the Rockets. These include the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, and the New Orleans Pelicans. Of the three NBA teams, the Lakers proved to be the most intriguing destination for Anthony.

When they acquired LeBron James in the recent free agency, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka revealed that they are still planning to add another superstar on their roster. Carmelo Anthony may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he could still be a reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. It’s worth noting that Anthony and James are close pals and both members of the famous Banana Boat Crew so it will not be a surprise if LeBron recruits Melo to Los Angeles.

Playing on borrowed time: A man, an empty locker and his thoughts—inside Carmelo Anthony’s darkest day as a Rocket, and the countdown to his inevitable departure. https://t.co/xDHdaOlZpf — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) November 12, 2018

Unfortunately, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, people should count the Lakers out on the list of teams who plan to pursue Carmelo Anthony. Spears believes Eastern Conference teams like the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers could make a move once the Rockets allow Anthony to become an unrestricted free agent.

“I’d keep my eye on Miami. Philly is interesting. I am hearing that, not the Lakers. I think the Lakers are done.”

Signing Carmelo Anthony doesn’t really make a lot of sense for the Lakers. With the emergence of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, and Michael Beasley, the Lakers don’t need a player of Anthony’s caliber in their frontcourt. After a slow start, the Lakers are finally showing good chemistry which greatly helped them in winning their last four games. James will surely not try to ruin what the Lakers are building just to add one of his best friends on the team.

As of now, it remains unknown when will Carmelo Anthony play next after his failed stint with the Rockets. However, it’s safe to say that fans won’t be seeing Anthony wearing the Purple and Gold anytime soon.