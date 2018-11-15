Rita Ora Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Top

Rita Ora has become a fashion icon among fans, and the singer/actress is seemingly never afraid to show off her famous curves, as she even recently stepped out wearing a completely see-through shirt with no bra underneath, leaving little to the imagination.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Rita Ora was spotted at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood this week, and she was looking chic and casual as she rocked a sexy black top, which flaunted her famous curves.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the Fifty Shades Darker actress wearing a low cut, black tank top, which showed off her ample cleavage and toned arms. Rita donned a pair of distressed jeans and a denim jacket to complete her laid-back look. She also sports some black leather heeled boots and a large diamond necklace.

Ora’s shoulder-length platinum blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in messy waves, and she has on a full face of makeup, which includes a light pink gloss on her lips, a bronzed glow, and dark, smokey eyes.

Rita also sported multiple rings on her fingers, and later added to her look by rocking a black beanie on her head.

The singer has been very busy as of late. She recently appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she performed on the catwalk while models such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, and more strutted their stuff on the runway.

Just a few days later, Rita Ora also performed at the People’s Choice Awards, where she bumped into the famous family of her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.

“The Kardashians majorly shaded Rob’s ex Rita as none of them watched her perform. They all weren’t paying attention to her. Khloe applauded briefly, but you could tell they were so uninterested,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, it seems that Ora has no time to dwell on being snubbed by Kim Kardashian and crew. The singer says she’s been super busy to the point where she is getting exhausted.

“I’ve been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I’m like, ‘Yeah I’ll meet you for a drink,’ but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] and I was just like, ‘I need to go to sleep,'” she recently told British Vogue.

Rita Ora is also very active on social media, where fans can keep up with all of her latest looks.