Cardi B Reveals Why She Hasn’t Posted Photos Of Baby Kulture

Ever since singer Cardi B has become a mother, her fans had been eager to see photos of her baby, Kulture. Cardi B, however, has kept a very low profile of her baby and prefers not to share any of her pictures with the world.

On Wednesday night she finally ended her fans’ curiosity and revealed that she is a protective mama bear.

According to a report by ET, the 26-year-old rapper talked to reporter Katie Krause during the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B line at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles and talked about motherhood and her reservations on sharing baby Kulture’s pictures with the world.

The rapper revealed that she will share the pictures one day but admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the idea.

“I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there.”

Cardi admitted that she loves her little one to bits and sometimes she feels tempted to show to the world how beautiful her daughter is, but feels exceedingly protective at the same time.

“Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” Cardi said. “There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

Cardi also praised her husband, Offset and said that she never has to worry about him because he is a great dad to baby Kulture.

“He is changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” Cardi said. “He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good,” the report detailed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Cardi also said that her 4-year-old adorable baby is a mama’s girl, adding that Kulture “loves [Cardi] a little bit more, but that she’s just loyal to whoever gives her the milk.”

When asked if Cardi and Offset will be having any more kids, Cardi admitted that she would like to have two more babies in future.

“It could always be a hit or miss, but I don’t want nothing right now,” she said, per the report.

Cardi B has opened up about keeping her daughter away from the public eye before too. In October, she revealed that she had refused a seven-figure deal for the first photos of baby Kulture, the report said.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Cardi said that she isn’t mentally ready to expose her little girl to the world yet.

“There’s certain things I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can’t, because I don’t know who’s next to me, or who has certain intentions, she said.