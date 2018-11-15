Keith Urban Celebrates With Nicole Kidman As He Thanks Fans After CMA Win

Keith Urban and his wife, award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, settled into their Nashville home together after the 2018 Country Music Association Awards to celebrate Urban’s Entertainer of the Year award win, People reported. The 51-year-old “Never Comin’ Down” singer posted a video of the small (and adorable) celebration on his Instagram.

The video showed Urban standing in his kitchen. Kidman was not present in the frame, but she let out a happy giggle as her husband spoke.

“Just got home from the most epic CMA night tonight,” Urban said.

After a few seconds, Kidman jumped into the frame to hug Urban and kiss his cheek before running off again.

“Thank you, baby girl…I just want to say thank you to every person that voted…All the fans, you guys are phenomenal…You have no idea how much this award means to me…Country radio, I love you,” the singer continued.

Urban also mentioned how much fun he has had on the Graffiti U Tour and shared that he is still in the middle of touring.

His official acceptance speech earlier that evening at the awards show was just as heartwarming. The country singer, who was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, was shocked to receive the Entertainer of the Year award, according to USA Today. He dedicated his win to his wife and two children, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.

“Thank you for supporting me and loving me through all that I do. Thank you for supporting Daddy. You make it all worthwhile,” he said.

Urban concluded his acceptance speech by thanking his father, who passed away in December 2015 after a battle with cancer, according to Taste of Country.

“I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he’s watching over me tonight,” Urban said with tears in his eyes.

This was Urban’s second time winning the Entertainer of the Year award. The first win was in 2005.

Kidman, who has been married to Urban for 12 years, couldn’t help but cry during her husband’s speech, either. She had been alongside him all night and cheered the singer on during his performance of “Never Comin’ Down.”

Kidman also posted a special congratulations to him on her Instagram after his big win, Fox News reported. She shared a boomerang of herself opening and closing the card that announced Urban’s award.

“What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby. #CMAAwards,” Kidman captioned the post.