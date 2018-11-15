Jenna Dewan Responds To Jesse J Lookalike Comments With Absolute Class

World of Dance star Jenna Dewan responded to the multiple claims that her ex-husband’s new flame, Jesse J, bears a likeness to her. Earlier this week, Dewan took to Instagram to respond to comments made by some of her 5.3 million followers, spreading a positive message to her fans.

After it was confirmed that Channing Tatum and Jesse J were dating, some social media users couldn’t help but compare his new girlfriend to his ex-wife. While some of the comments were fairly harmless, others seemed to take it to the next level, completely trashing Jesse J.

On Monday, Dewan posted a photo on Instagram showing her wearing a dreamy, white, strapless jumpsuit as she attended the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. Observers took to the post to comment on Dewan’s glowing stature at the event, while others took to the comment section to discuss the physical similarities between Dewan and singer Jesse J, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

One fan expressed outcry, saying, “FIRST OF ALL….whenever I hear of the ‘striking resemblance’ w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan..my only thoughts are ummmmm no not even close.” Much to the surprise of many, Jenna responded to the fan saying, “positive vibes all the way.” Dewan ended her statement with a kiss-face emoji.

Married for nine years after meeting on the set of Step it Up, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in September 2018. The couple shares custody of their 5-year old daughter, Everly, even taking her trick or treating together, People Magazine detailed.

Although it’s only been a couple of months since their split, both parties have moved on. Dewan has been dating Tony Award winning actor Steve Kazee for a few months, according to People. Kazee, best known for his role as Guy in the theatre adaptation of “Once” also appeared on Christina Perry’s “A Thousand Years, Pt. 2” from the soundtrack to the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Tatum has been linked to Jesse J for a few weeks, but took to Instagram night to praise the singer’s Tuesday night performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum captioned his Instagram post, marking his first official post about Jesse J. The new couple has yet to make their relationship Instagram official, but fans feel it’s only a matter of time before that happens.