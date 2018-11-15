Bhad Bhabie Danielle Bregoli Threw A Drink At Iggy Azalea In Hollywood Night Club [Video]

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, started beef with rapper Iggy Azalea when she threw a full drink into the “Fancy” singer’s face at Cardi B’s Fashion Nova launch party

According to a TMZ report, the clash happened at Boulevard3 in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old, who’s famous for saying “cash me outside” on an episode of Dr. Phil, attacked Azalea because the rapper talked trash about Bhabie’s shows on social media questioning why anybody would ever attend one.

Once the drink flew, Bhabie’s security held her back, but she kept talking as she excited the venue. According to Bhabie, she threw a cup of water at Azalea over the negative Instagram comments. Apparently, Bhabie didn’t cause much damage to Azalea because she was too far away from her. Azalea’s wig was a little wet, so the outburst let the rapper know that Bhabie didn’t appreciate the smack talk, but it didn’t end up hurting anybody.

As for Azalea, 28, she said of the drink, “I hope it wasn’t alcohol. She’s a little kid, right?” The “Kream” singer also said she has no plans to retaliate against the “little kid” for the incident.

Once outside Boulevard3, an agitated Bhabie found her vehicle and left. However, the “Go Hard or Go Home” singer took some time to sign autographs and take selfies with fans as she calmly walked down the scream. The entire incident left Iggy bemused but unruffled.

Later, the 15-year-old “These Heaux” rapper took to her Instagram story to defend her actions, according to an E! News report.

She wrote, “Bye broke bich. Bye hoe. Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore. It’s simple. Don’t talk all sorts of s–t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f–k vbut I’m NOT that bich.”

Azalea also shared some footage from inside the Fashion Nova event. She wrote, “What kind of Jerry Springer…? What kind of ‘who’s baby is this’ Dr. Phil ass s–t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot. So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!”

Judging by the rest of her clips from the party, the “Pretty Girls” rapper moved right on with her evening out and enjoyed herself despite the way things began and the slightly wet hair while earning a paycheck from the brand she represents online.

On the way home, Azalea explained that she understands that Bhabie made a name for herself by acting like a fool on TV and online. The rapper told her fans that she’s a grown-up, and she’s not going to fight a kid. The older rapper did wish Bhabie good luck on her career but cautioned that one day she’d look back and feel dumb about the petty attack.