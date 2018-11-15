Bella Hadid Donates $10,000 Toward California Wildfire Recovery Effort

Bella Hadid has reached deep into her pockets with a $10,000 donation toward California wildfire recovery efforts. She is fighting to avert a threat that could potentially be triggered by the multiple infernos – mudslides.

The supermodel has donated $10,000 to the Malibu Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund. The GoFundMe Page was put together by the Point Dume Bomberos, which are firefighters who are asking for money to pack sandbags, buy pool pumps, generators, respirators, cleanup materials, and other tools, as reported by TMZ.

The charitable endeavor page started by the firefighters stated the supplies will be made readily available to any member of the community of Malibu on Point Dume, Paradise Cove, Malibu Park, Malibu West, or any of the surrounding areas. The funds will also be used to help better prepare before the next disaster, and to help respond and recover after.

The model, 22, took to Instagram to promote the Malibu Community Disaster Prevention & Relief Fund by The Point Dume Firefighters GoFundMe page, days after revealing she’s “heartbroken” over the devastating blaze which started last Thursday.

The fund has raised $32,374 of its $35,000 goal in just 24 hours with the help of Bella’s generous donation.

More than 300,000 people from across the state have been forced to flee their homes as the fast-moving flames from the three fires that all started on Thursday have raced to cover more than 200 square miles.

TMZ reported that the weather forecast is predicting much-needed rain sometime next week to the area. Although that would be great in assisting in completely containing the devastation, it also brings the potential for mudslides.

The site quoted fire officials who have said that fast-moving mudslides, like the catastrophic one in Montecito earlier in 2018, could be powerful enough to bring down trees and push tons of debris toward homes.

Hadid lost her Montecito home in January after the area’s devastating floods.

The Woolsey fire has reportedly killed at least two people and burned nearly 100,000 acres and more than 400 structures.

“I’m so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you, I’m sure it is the most painful thing in the world. My heart is so broken I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help,” said the model on social media.

Bella’s generous act comes as a legion of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Miley Cyrus, provided the California community with aid in wake of the fires.