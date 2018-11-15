Ivy Eldridge says Disney failed to inform her about the bedbug infestation.

A woman who visited Disneyland in April says it’s a bug’s life in Anaheim, and not in the fun, life-sized ladybug kind of way. Ivy Lizette Ewell Eldridge said she wasn’t aware of the bedbug infestation until she had been bitten and needed medical attention.

TMZ says that they have obtained legal documents from Eldridge confirming that she is seeking damages after she alleges that while staying at the Disneyland Hotel she was not told that they had a bedbug problem until she awakened with a rash after the pests feasted on her.

“[Eldridge says they] sucked her blood until they were gorged.”

The plaintiff included photos of her bites, the rash, and the bugs which were plucked off of her. For her suit, Eldridge hired a specialized law firm My Bedbug Lawyer, Inc.to handle the matter. She is seeking to cover her medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering in the matter.

The Los Angeles Times says that Eldridge has filed her lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court saying that what was supposed to be a fun family visit to the resort took a bad turn when they encountered a bedbug infestation at their hotel which they claim ruined their trip.

Disney Sued For Bed Bugs at Disneyland Hotel https://t.co/VRVSlNfTYD — Willis Harris (@Willis4BSB) November 15, 2018

Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger says she personally hasn’t seen this particular lawsuit, but these incidences are very rare.

“We take extensive preventative measures so that our guests are comfortable and safe during their hotel stays and when needed take aggressive steps to rectify.”

But Eldridge’s lawyer Brian Virag says that Disney fell short and left his client with bites and a rash. He adds that this is not the first time a Disneyland hotel property has had a bedbug infestation, and they should have eliminated the problem before his client checked in.

“They did not provide a bedbug-free hotel room.”

In the past, Virag has won large settlements for his clients, including a $546,000 verdict for a family who was bitten by bedbugs at a California Hilton Hotel.

Virag says that the Disneyland Hotel knew they had a bedbug infestation and failed to act. He says that Eldridge “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”

The Bed Bug Registry is a public database where people can register complaints after a hotel stay or sightings of bedbugs at a resort or hotel.