Sharna Burgess Comes Clean About Relationship With ‘DWTS’ Partner Bobby Bones

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess has finally come clean about her relationship with show partner Bobby Bones

She calls competing on the long-running reality dance competition a lot like “marriage.”

“We have some rehearsals that are a lot of fun and we dance all the way through it, and we have some rehearsals where we want to kill each other on the show,” Burgess said to People Magazine prior to appearing as a presenter at the 2018 CMA Awards.

“It’s like we’re in a marriage — we’re in a three-month marriage,” she quipped.

The duo, who are rumored to be having a relationship, will appear on the finale of the series, and Bones is still surprised at how far he’s made it in the competition.

“I’m not the best dancer,” said the deejay. “It’s all [Sharna], I just hold on tight.”

“I don’t want to change any of Bobby’s quirks,” she said to People. “I think all of them make him awesome right down to when he dances with his mouth wide open and with his eyes looking up to the sky.”

Bones also revealed to People that when his stint on Dancing with the Stars comes to an end, fans will next see him on the next season of American Idol in 2019 as the show’s in-house mentor.

“Listen, I do a little bit of everything so they want me to teach them things, what do I know?” he joked.

“I’m exhausted, right? We’ve been dancing for 10 weeks, every day for eight hours a day. I’m delirious. Where am I? Where are we?” he continued.

Burgess was thrilled to attend the event with Bones, who called being around some of the biggest names in the industry “an exciting moment for her as a huge fan of country music.”

“I was just saying to Bobby that I’m really trying to keep it cool right now, but I’m kind of geeking out,” she says.

“Garth Brooks just told me I look really pretty. I want to see Dan + Shay. I’m a fan of so many artists that are here tonight, and I’m just really happy to be here,” gushed Burgess.

The dance pro recently confirmed she was dating someone to Entertainment Tonight but did not state who that special someone was, revealing she gets asked that question daily on social media.

She noted that dating someone didn’t mean she was in a relationship, but did say when she felt something was “real” and “can be talked about,” she will happily let the world know.

The Dancing with the Stars duo will appear on the series finale on Monday, November 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.