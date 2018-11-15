‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, November 16: Bill Makes Brooke A Promise, Ridge Knows Spencer’s Motives

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 16 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have a heartfelt conversation. Bill will make a revelation to his former wife, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have his own thoughts. He will share his feelings with Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom), Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher), Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), according to Soap Central.

Ridge Forrester Knows Bill Spencer’s Motives on B&B

Ridge is a free man thanks to Bill, but that doesn’t mean that he’s duped by Spencer’s actions. According to a recap by Inquisitr, Bill and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) organized a setup where they recorded Ridge and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) talking about the crime that they committed.

Brooke pleaded with Bill to prove that he really was a changed man. After all the old Bill would not have hesitated in calling the cops on his longtime rival. She asked him to show mercy toward Ridge and McMullen and to let them go.

It seems as if he complied as he and the judge are still free, but that doesn’t mean that he believes that Bill has really had a change of heart. In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will tell Katie, Thorne, Wyatt, and Liam what he thinks Spencer’s intentions are.

Wyatt and Liam were spending some quality time with their little brother Will (Finnegan George) at Katie’s house, so it’s likely that Ridge will catch up with them there. They will be shocked to find out that Thorne and Katie knew about Ridge’s actions. They realize that it can be construed that objectively it could seem as if Katie was complicit in Ridge’s misdemeanors.

It appears as if he may opine that the only reason that Bill has let his crimes go is to gain favor with Brooke. And he may be right on the money.

Bill Spencer Makes Brooke Logan Forrester A Promise

Bill will turn to Brooke and share with her his regrets. Bold and the Beautifulspoilers stated that Spencer wishes that he could have done certain things differently. He had previously told Justin that he should have never let Brooke go.

B&B fans will remember how he alienated the blonde when he burned down the Spectra building and manipulated Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) to think that Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) was dying. She vehemently rejected being with a man like that and walked away from Spencer.

Bill has also said that he regrets the man that he has become. He has pushed people to the brink, and the result was that he was hospitalized twice this year. This was the reason that he gave Brooke his sword necklace; he did not want to be that man anymore.

But Bill will also make Brooke a promise about the future. Fans already know that he wants Brooke back in his arms, but he may not vocalize it yet. He may imply that one day she will want him back in her life again if she knows that he has changed.

But Bill will also make Brooke a promise about the future. Fans already know that he wants Brooke back in his arms, but he may not vocalize it yet. He may imply that one day she will want him back in her life again if she knows that he has changed.