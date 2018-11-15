Jude Law Describes Himself As ‘Stupid’ For Not Recognizing The Significance Of Harry Potter Wizard

The 'Fantastic Beasts' actor said it was kind of dumb not to know the significance of Dumbledore.

Although he plays the part of beloved Harry Potter character Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, actor Jude Law has branded himself “stupid” for not fully realizing the significance of the popular wizard.

Although Albus Dumbledore is a wizard who does not actually exist outside of the fictional universe created in the Harry Potter series of books, he’s very much alive in the hearts of many who believe in magic, albeit the magic of the novel and the silver screen.

And Jude Law acknowledges that he must have been “stupid or just blind” to not realize the true significance of pulling on the hat and wearing the gown of Albus Dumbledore.

Yahoo! reports that the English actor approached his portrayal of the character with the due diligence and methodical industry hard-working thespians apply to their craft.

Law revealed he looked to previous Harry Potter movies for inspiration, but despite wallowing in the works of J.K. Rowling, he admits the full importance of the headmaster of Hogwarts role in this make-believe world was lost to him.

Speaking at the film’s London premiere, Law admitted, “Maybe I’m stupid, or just blind to the emotions of it, but I didn’t really think about it. I was more set on playing the part at hand, and I felt very lucky.”

Law explained his portrayal of the great magi as a younger man was heavily influenced by the earlier interpretations of an aging Dumbledore played by Michael Gambon and the late Richard Harris.

Law explained, “I had the source material of his childhood and his young adulthood in the books and I had the incredible performance of his elder years.

“I got to sit right in the middle and mine all these complexities of a man who still hasn’t got from A to B.”

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Interestingly, although Johnny Depp was the first choice to play Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series, Jude Law had to fight off the ambitions of three other thespian rivals before he landed the plum role of Albus Dumbledore.

Producer David Heyman explained that they screen tested a few people but Law stood out like a glowing beacon.

“He was great and David Yates (Director) felt it from the first blush working with him, seeing him.”

David Yates said in turn that Law had a warmth and wit, but more than that he demonstrated a sense of grace, so they gave him the job, and the rest is history.