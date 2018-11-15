Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sing Backstreet Boys Songs Together

It appears that Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg have one unlikely interest in common, a passion for the Backstreet Boys, according to a report from People.

The revelation came to light on Wednesday when the 41-year-old West shared a photo of himself and the 34-year-old founder of Facebook singing along to the boy band’s 1999 hit”I Want It That Way.”

The photograph shows the multi-platinum rapper holding the microphone close with his eyes closed, presumably belting out the 90s hit. Zuckerberg appears in the corner of the picture, not appearing as passionate but holding a microphone.

West posted the image to his Twitter with absolutely no context or explanation, as he is wont to do, sending his nearly 29 million followers into a frenzy.

User Emily Ollie tweeted in response to the duet, “I never thought Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg would have so much in common with my Saturday nights at La Sing.”

Shawny B tweeted about how unexpected the moment was, saying, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all Kanye drops a pic of him and Mark Zuckerberg singing Backstreet Boys song for karaoke #YeezyTaughtMe.”

While the fans soaked in another unexpected event involving West, the majority made it clear that a photograph wasn’t enough and demand video evidence of the duet.

We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

The photo of West and Zuckerberg sharing a karaoke session came only a few hours after West’s wife Kim Kardashian revealed that the rapper wasn’t yet ready to completely abandon politics, despite his vows back in October to distance himself and focus on his creative endeavors.

West was inspired to make a brief return after reading President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding the wildfires in California. In the tweet, Trump blamed the fires on mismanagement by the state. According to Kardashian, upon seeing the tweets, West reached out to several government officials.

Speaking with Variety, Kardashian described her husband’s efforts to encourage a softer image during tragedies for the Trump administration, saying, “When he doesn’t agree with something like that fire comment he will screengrab [and] he will send it to the people close to [Trump] and say that maybe there should be a little more empathy in this.”

The California wildfires literally hit close to home for West and Kardashian, as the couple and their children were forced to evacuate from their house as the flames approached. Kardashian said that they were only given an hour’s notice to evacuate.