Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Fox News For Accidentally Giving Good Coverage To Her Progressive Agenda

The youngest member of Congress took to Twitter to needle the network for its coverage of her.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is thrilled with the good coverage she’s getting from Fox News, even if it is on accident.

The right-leaning television network has taken aim at the newly elected Congresswoman from the Bronx, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist and at the age of 29 will be the youngest member of Congress. In a segment this week, the network highlighted her in a segment about “radical new Democratic ideas.” The segment listed free college for all, free healthcare for all, abolish ICE, and a “Green New Deal.”

Afterward, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to needle Fox News for accidentally giving good coverage to her policy proposals.

“Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Oh no! They discovered our vast conspiracy to take care of children and save the planet ???? pic.twitter.com/XYWXmi3Xyk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 14, 2018

Even before she is sworn in as the newest member of Congress from the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez has already been vocal in supporting progressive causes. This week, she spoke out against plans to move part of the new Amazon headquarters to Queens, which borders her district.

As CNBC noted, Ocasio-Cortez pushed back against the tax breaks Amazon will receive to move the jobs to Queens.

“Amazon is a billion-dollar company,” she said. “The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here.”

Amazon has come under fire for low salaries for employees despite making billions in revenue and owner Jeff Bezos being the richest man in the world.

A New York Times report noted that while the exact package of tax breaks offered to Amazon may never be fully revealed because of a nondisclosure agreement it signed with the city, cities that attract companies like Amazon have spent close to $90 billion in tax incentives.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had pushed back against Fox News reporting earlier in the week after the network’s hosts mocked her comment that she could not afford an apartment in Washington, D.C., until her congressional salary kicked in.

“It is bizarre to see 1%-salaried anchors laugh at the US housing crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has ruffled feathers both on the right and the left already. Even before being sworn in, she took part in a protest at the offices of Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi calling for action on climate change, earning her some criticism from progressives to hold her fire on political allies.