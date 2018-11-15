Justin Bieber Not Returning To Music ‘Any Time Soon,’ This Is Why

Music fans will have to wait a little longer for new music from pop star Justin Bieber. The singer is allegedly taking time off from his music career while he figures out what he wants to tackle next.

People Magazine reported that the singer has dialed back his work commitments to spend more time with his new wife Hailey Baldwin.

“He’s happy and content,” said the source. “He is in love with Hailey. She encourages him to do whatever he wants to do, and is encouraging him in this season of self-discovery.”

The young couple – Bieber is 24 and Baldwin is 21-years-old – wed in a secret ceremony in September.

The couple has not been shy about their love and care for one another in public. They have been spotted multiple times by photographers kissing holding hands and looking happy and at peace, a marked difference from several years ago when Bieber was unhappy, both personally and professionally.

A source close to the singer previously said that despite his current happiness, he still experiences dark days and that is where Baldwin steps in with encouragement and prayer.

The young couple is religious and practices their faith daily and Beiber reportedly does not want to jeopardize his newfound happiness by returning to the music business anytime soon.

“It actually bugs him when people ask when he’s going back to the studio or on tour,” the insider said to People. “He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone’s all, ‘When’s he coming back?’ To Justin, those aren’t just questions — those are demands. For years, everyone has tried to take a piece of him. Just let him be.”

The singer is taking a note from the name of the tour he canceled just five days short of its finish.

“Justin is searching for his ‘purpose’ right now,” said the alleged pal.

“He’s thinking, ‘Hey, maybe it’s not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.'” said the source.

“He truly wants to make the world a better place, and he’s self-aware enough to know that some of his previous choices may not have accomplished that,” the pal alleged. “So he’s working through it, which really should be applauded. It’s a very mature thing to do.”

Beiber’s wife Hailey Baldwin is a model, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and the niece of Alec Baldwin.