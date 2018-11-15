Demi Rose Shows Off Famous Assets In Tiny Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Demi Rose is known for her ample assets, and her 7.8 million followers have now grown accustomed to seeing the brunette babe in revealing outfits that show off her incredible hourglass figure. And in her latest Instagram post, Demi shows exactly why her popularity continues on the rise, and how she keeps fans coming back for more.

The model shared a picture from her “dinner date” in which she’s seen wearing a one-shoulder white top with cutout details that showed off her world-famous cleavage, and a pair of simple high-waist jeans. Demi kept her makeup game to the minimum and styled her long brown tresses into a super high ponytail. She completed the look with a custom-made leather jacket by artist Flynn Thomas-Litman and some modest pieces of jewelry. The Insta star posed for the snap as she sat in a restaurant in London, England.

Her fans were obviously delighted with the new sexy picture, leaving several flattering comments such as “Always incredible,” “Absolutely gorgeous…” and “WOW, one LUCKY Date!” The “lucky date” was probably her boyfriend Chris Martinez, a DJ from the duo The Martinez Brothers. Demi and Chris have been dating for a little over the year, as the British bombshell took to Instagram to document their one-year anniversary back in September.

The social media star, who rose to fame after being romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, told The Sun that the secret behind her generous figure is a combination of “genes, a h*ll of a lot of hard work and dedication in the gym, and a good well balanced nutritious diet.” Her personal trainer Dean Delandro, who’s the owner of HD Personal Development and Reset Yourself Ltd, has also provided some insight into her fitness regime.

“Demi’s progress has really skyrocketed in the last two months with her new training program. I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry’s boot camp or equivalent,” he said.

And while Demi has never lacked in size when it comes to her famous booty, her derriere has definitely grown in the last couple of years, which she attributes to “hard work” and a healthy diet.

“I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood.”

“For dinner I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!” the brunette beauty revealed.