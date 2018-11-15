Conor McGregor Says He Wouldn’t Waste A Drink On Floyd Or Khabib

Conor McGregor’s abusive taunts definitely haven’t helped him walk out of the Octagon on decent terms with past opponents, but even if he had cultivated a more civil rapport with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Khabib Nurmagomedov, he couldn’t see himself sharing a glass of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey with either of them.

In an exclusive published by Entrepreneur magazine earlier this week, McGregor goes into depth while expounding on his foray into the world of spirits. The former two-division UFC champ may be new to the business – in having just launched his brand this past September – but his relationship with Irish whiskey is a traditional one that he dates back to when his grandfather was still alive to school him on the cultural components that come with being a connoisseur. Among such norms would apparently be a reluctance to settle down and enjoy a good drink with any old stranger – much less an enemy.

“To be honest, neither. I drink Proper No. Twelve with those close to me,” Entrepreneur quotes McGregor as having replied upon his being asked which of his two most recent rivals he’d rather trade cheers with. “My friends and family and those I grew up with, that is whom I like to sit and have a glass of Proper whiskey with,” he said.

Entrepreneur Magazine interviewed our Founder. “We loved the sample of Proper No. Twelve sent to the Entrepreneur office… it was gone soon after it arrived, thanks in no small part to its sweet, peaty flavor and all-around smoothness.” https://t.co/7PgBm5gZZC — Proper No. Twelve (@ProperWhiskey) November 13, 2018

McGregor would add that he’s also grown an affinity for treating fans to an occasional round at the bar. The 30-year-old brawler most certainly has the time on his hands to do so now that he’s been put out of commission pending the outcome of an investigation into the post-UFC 229 brawl that saw him scrapping with one of Khabib’s trainer in the moments that followed the contentious match-up. McGregor will learn how much longer he will be suspended for when he comes before the Nevada State Athletic Commission during a hearing scheduled for December 10. Until then, it’s likely bottoms-up, as he continues his push to promote the buzzing product.

As the Irish Mirror points out, the venture has been going pretty smoothly – with McGregor claiming to have sold six months worth of orders in the ten day period that followed its launch. “I’m extremely humbled and thrilled that consumers are as excited about Proper Twelve as I am. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have been reaching out asking where they can purchase a bottle,” he said.

For McGregor, that’s hundreds of thousands of ways that he’s made his late grandfather proud, and hundreds of thousands of reasons why he hasn’t exactly come out a loser from his losing bouts to Mayweather and Nurmagomedov. Surely there are more than a few buddies in the McGregor camp who’ve found themselves toasting to that.