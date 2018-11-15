Bebe Rexha Shines In Sexy Sequin Dress As She Slays At The CMA Awards

The 'Meant to be ' singer won the red carpet at the annual country music awards show..

Bebe Rexha slayed at the CMA Awards in Nashville. For the 52nd annual country music awards ceremony. The 29-year-old singer dazzled in a custom Coach dress with a plunging gold and sequin neckline and a thigh-high slit. Rexha embraced old Hollywood glam as she wore her blonde hair in a side swept short bob with loose waves. The “Meant to be” singer also went for a picture-perfect smoky eye and nude lip look for her makeup, and she accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings.

Bebe blew a kiss to fans as she walked the carpet at the 52nd annual CMA Awards ceremony, which was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, according to the Daily Mail.

The singing superstar, who was nominated in both the Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for “Meant to Be,” her hit song with Florida Georgia Line, didn’t win an award at this year’s CMAs, but she was definitely winning on the red carpet—and when she performed the song, which appears on her 2018 debut studio album, Expectations, live at the award ceremony with her musical collaborators.

You can see Bebe Rexha posing in her sexy sequin gown on her way to the CMA Awards below.

It’s no surprise that Bebe Rexha opted for a custom Coach dress for this year’s CMAs. The singer recently issued a plea to fashion designers to stop sending her too-small sample sizes because she knows they won’t fit her size 8 body. Last month, the “I’m a Mess” singer posted to Instagram wearing a red-hot red bikini with a matching feathered boa and multi-colored heels as she called out the fashion world for not properly dressing her and her killer curves.

“Size 8 and Proud,” Rexha captioned the sassy snap. “Wanted to always be a skinny pop star but I’ll never be that. So to all the designers don’t send me sample sizes. They won’t fit and I won’t change myself to make them fit. Work with me and my big fat a**. Love, Bebe.”

Bebe Rexha’s custom red carpet look at the CMAs comes on the heels of her recent foray to the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she also slayed in several styles. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Bebe Rexha smoldered in multiple sexy looks for the VS red carpet and for her performance at the sexy fashion show, including an all-pink bodysuit and jacket combo and a plunging red dress.