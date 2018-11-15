Elizabeth Hurley Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress At Thanksgiving Dinner

Elizabeth Hurley is no rookie when it comes to showing off her assets, and she’s done it again — this time during a gathering at Winfield House, in London.

The bombshell shared a series of pictures with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, explaining that she attended a Thanksgiving dinner thrown by U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson and his “gorgeous wife Suzanne” at the historic London venue. And it looks like Liz had a wonderful time, as the 53-year-old smiled broadly as she posed for the snaps in her glamorous outfit.

Hurley rocked a chic figure-hugging black dress with a cutout neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, which she paired with a feathered jacket cape. While she wore her long brown locks in subtle waves, the actress opted for a radiant makeup look, composed of dramatic black eyeliner that accentuated her gorgeous blue-greenish eyes, and a simple touch of lip gloss. Liz completed the look by adding some glitz in the form of two diamond-encrusted dangling earrings.

The British star thanked the U.S. ambassador in her caption, and she also gave her fans a bit of a history lesson, by explaining that the painting behind her in one of the photos depicted Barbara Hutton, “who sold Winfield House to the American government for $1 after WW2.”

Her fans were quick to shower her with comments, with one user saying “You look amazing for your age. How you are even 53 makes no sense to me at all. I want to gracefully age like you when I’m older,” while two others agreed and wrote “You look not a day over 30,” and “My if I could have dinner and drinks with anyone in the world, it would be you. Gorgeous!” Liz’s post racked up over 57,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in just a few hours.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the Made in Romania star has previously talked about how she manages to retain her youthfulness and incredible figure, admitting she is not a gym rat but enjoys staying active.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful. But I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active,” Hurley added.

And believe it or not, there is only one beauty product that she swears by — moisturizer.

“I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face and it instantly makes you glow.”