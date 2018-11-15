Pregnant Carrie Underwood Breaks Down In Tears Backstage At The 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie teared up as she discussed her "children" backstage at the CMAs.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood became visibly emotional while speaking with press backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards on November 14. Per Sounds Like Nashville, Carrie broke down in tears while chatting with reporters after her latest award win as she discussed her “children” and how much she hopes to be an inspiration for them and other working moms out there.

Video shared on YouTube by the outlet showed Underwood holding on to her latest award, which marked her ninth win at the show and her fifth Female Vocalist of the Year CMA Award, as she began to cry while opened up about how she wants to be an inspiration for her son and her unborn child.

“I’m a working mom, working wife, the same as all the other ones out there,” Underwood told press who gathered backstage at the awards show, which she co-hosted alongside Brad Paisley and also performed at, giving fans a stunning rendition of her latest single “Love Wins”.

“My job’s kinda weird,” Carrie then laughed, “but you just figure your way through it… we ladies are good at that.”

Becoming visibly emotional as her voice cracked and tears filled her eyes, Underwood added, “I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles, mom is definitely one of them.”

“I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this,” the pregnant star then added as she teared up.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Carrie was also emotional on stage as she accepted her award, telling fans that it was “all about family around here.”

Underwood announced earlier this year that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together. The couple is already parents to a son, 3-year-old Isaiah.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously shared, during an emotional appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in September, the “Cry Pretty” singer cried as she opened up about suffering through three consecutive miscarriages before eventually falling pregnant with her current child.

Though Underwood and Fisher, who married back in 2010, haven’t yet publicly revealed when their second child is due, as the Inquisitr shared, the star did let slip a little tidbit about her impending arrival while co-hosting the country music award show.

Just as they did back in 2014 when Carrie was pregnant with Isaiah, she and Brad revealed the gender of her baby live on stage, revealing that she and her husband are expecting a second baby boy.

As reported by People, the twosome’s eleventh time hosting the show together was full of laughter and jokes, including Paisley gifting Underwood with a bubble wrap dress after she suffered a scary fall at her home just days after co-hosting the show last year.

The fall was so bad that Carrie was left with a permanent scar above her lip after getting more than 40 stitches in her face. She also broke her wrist in the fall.