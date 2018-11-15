Olivia Culpo Flashes Major Cleavage In Revealing Dress As She Poses With Sister On Instagram

The two beauties attended the 2018 Country Music Awards.

Despite having had a rough few weeks in terms of her personal life, Olivia Culpo is determined to power through her very public breakup with NFL star Danny Amendola and just enjoy herself.

In fact, the former Miss Universe attended the 2018 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, with a very special date — her little sister Sophia, who turned 22 on Wednesday. Olivia, 26, took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them at the event, in which they both look absolutely stunning as they smile next to each other.

In the photo, the Sports Illustrated model is seen putting on a very busty display as she wore a partially-sheer and very revealing black dress that fit her in all the right places and flashed her long toned legs. Olivia, who is now taking a break from her signature shoulder-length hair, sported long locks that she styled in a partial updo. She opted for a very dramatic smokey eye makeup, and a soft pink lip gloss.

Sophia looked equally glamorous in a glitzy long-sleeve blue dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her silk-smooth legs, but went for a natural glow look in terms of makeup. The birthday girl looked super happy as she held a glass and smiled for the camera.

Olivia had the honor to present the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the CMAs, and while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she revealed her excitement and confirmed that she is a huge fan of country music. When asked about her favorite artists, she mentioned several popular bands.

“I am a country music nut! I love Old Dominion, I love Lady Antebellum, I love Florida Georgia Line. It’s so hard to choose [a favorite].”

And while she can’t pick a favorite from all the country music artists she loves, she knows exactly who she would like to take a selfie with.

“If Shania Twain were here, it’d be her. I’m obsessed,” the model-turned-actress revealed. She also said she is a big fan of Chris Stapleton, and that meeting him “would be really cool!” And she really isn’t kidding when she says she is a fan — later in the day, while already inside the event, Olivia took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Stapleton performing on the CMAs stage, and she and Sophia can be seen singing their hearts out to the popular singer’s tune.

The brunette bombshell, who’s been spending a lot of time with her family since her split with Amendola, also revealed her plans for the next couple of weeks.

“I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving,” she told ET.