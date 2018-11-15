Constance Nunes Flaunts Curves In See-Through Teddy In Racy Instagram Lingerie Photos

Constance Nunes flaunts her assets in latest Instagram post.

Constance Nunes is blowing up the Internet with the latest photos that she shared on her Instagram recently. A master at combining her sexuality and intrigue, the 28-year-old model’s newest pics show a classier and elegant side to the Car Masters: Rust to Riches star.

The 28-year-old posted a set of photos where she dons a white, see-through lace teddy. Nunes looks exquisite in the virginal ensemble that is both provocative and sophisticated. She captioned the photo “Would you stay if she promised you heaven? …”

The set of three photos shows Nunes’ profile, a full frontal, and a rear-view of the reality TV star. The lingerie can be described as a delicate and feminine one-piece thong teddy. It has a dangerously low-cut v-shaped underwire lacy bust which shows off Nunes’ ample cleavage. The lace is then extended down the front panel and emphasizes the star’s toned physique. Along the sides and back, mesh inserts cling to Nunes’ tiny waist and emphasizes her incredible curves. The last photo shows Nunes looking at the camera while she shows off her thong and toned backside.

Nunes wears her long mane of hair in soft waves that fall to her waist, while her make-up shows off her sultry dark features. To complement her look, her accessories are kept simple and refined. She wears a large gold watch, a chunky bangle, dangling earrings, and a gold bar necklace.

The Californian beauty already has a firm following on social media, and is rapidly attracting more followers. On September 26, Inquisitr noted that the gearhead has 182,000 fans. Seven weeks later, an additional 70,000 people are following the beauty, totaling an impressive 251,000. It seems as if the combination of the reality star’s beauty and mechanical knowledge have lured fans to seek her out on social media platforms.

Her fans took to her page to express their love for her latest snaps. They were not shy to compliment the rising star on her looks or even her mechanical expertise. One fan noted, “Looking great and you can fix cars…a Dream comes true,” while another said, “Omg perfect body.”

Referring to the question that Constance Nunes posed, one fan said “Only if she promises to fix my god damn truck.” It seems as if Nunes has plenty of followers who also feel that they are wordsmiths with one commenting, “Yo @constance_nunes I reckon you should do constant nudes for a change.” It seems as if that particular follower enjoyed the mechanic’s more risqué pics.

Netflix released Car Masters: Rust to Riches on September 14, 2018 and fans are already asking for a second season of the popular show.