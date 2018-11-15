Irina Shayk Goes Topless & Covers Up With A Handbag On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret’s Irina Shayk shared a series of photos today to promote the line of Irina by the Kooples handbags. The model shared three Instagram snaps, each time with a different colored bag. Fans loved them all, but many noticed that her newest post features her topless as she posed with a white bag. Irina wore minimal makeup for all three shots and simply captioned it “#IrinaByTheKooples.” Many fans complimented how beautiful she looked, while others commented on her eyes.

The bag was created in collaboration with Stella Maxwell, and she raved about the opportunity to Vogue UK.

“It was a match made in heaven, because [Irina and I] have very different personalities and styles, so our designs didn’t clash. There was no limit to the creative possibilities – The Kooples made the whole process so easy.”

The bags are made from soft-calfskin from Italy and was designed for the “girl on the move” with Irina adding her favorite touches.

“Every time you run out of the house you always forget your mirror. My bag is also soft enough that you can put it in your luggage and not worry about damaging it. I travel a lot – and I take a lot with me! – so that was important.”

Not to mention that last year, the brand’s first celebrity collaboration involved the ever-popular Emily Ratajkowski. It shows that The Kooples are loving working with models.

The Kooples bags come in different sizes: nano, medium, and large. There are different prints available too, like crocodile-print, leopard-print, and one with silver studs. The color options range from black, red, to yellow. The prices range from $395 to $645 depending on the size and design.

In addition to the handbag pics, the model also recently shared her bikini photo for V Magazine along with the results of her photoshoot with Vogue Italia. The latter featured Irina in some incredible, multi-colored eye makeup. It included a bold blue base, complemented with some gold and purple eyeshadow. This was enhanced by some eyeliner. Shayk wore her hair in a slick bun, as she sported a hat in one photo. In another, the model is seen wearing a black wig, as her red lipstick stood out against her black sleeves.

And less than a week ago, Irina shared a picture of herself holding hands with Donatella Versace. Shayk wore a sparkly silver dress with thigh-high boots, while Donatella sported a show-stopping gold dress with thigh-high boots.