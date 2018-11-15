Romee Strijd Shares Sexy Slo-Mo Video Of Her Catwalk In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd shared a video to her Instagram page, and her fans are absolutely loving it. The video shows the model doing her iconic catwalk in black lingerie, but it’s slowed down for a Baywatch inspired effect. Romee smiled slightly and played with her hair with her arms as she strutted her stuff in a black push-up bra and lacey bottoms. She captioned it, “Just a casual walk in underwear..” and fans let her know that she’s the “Queen of the runway!” as well as letting her know that “I see candice in you!” That’s a nice compliment, considering Candice Swanepoel is one of VS’s most popular models. Others commented, “Magic Woman!” and “outtta this world.”

Strijd also shared a video today of herself getting her makeup done for a photoshoot. She gave the camera some sultry looks as a makeup artist touched up her foundation and glossy lips.

Plus, the model’s biggest fans also got a sneak peak into the posts through her Instagram stories. Strijd shared a silly outtake of the sexy catwalk video, during which she started dancing, which she joked is “What I actually felt like….” Also, the model shared another video of herself getting her makeup done. The last video changes things up however, as Romee is seen doing a workout routine with a fitness ball.

The VS model was spotted in some amazing outfits for this year’s fashion show, which will officially air on December 2. One of her outfits dubbed the “Shooting Star” was made with 125,000 Swarovski crystals. The look was absolutely stunning when the light shone on it, but weighed a whopping 27 pounds, detailed WWD.

“I couldn’t keep [the look] a secret for even a minute. When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous.”

But it also took a ton of work for the Shooting Star to be assembled. The 55,000 crystals on the wing took a reported 250 hours to complete. That means that the 70,000 crystals that were on the bodysuit likely took even longer than the wing.

Although the VS “Fantasy Bra” tends to get more attention than the Swarvoski look, it’s definitely nothing to be overlooked. Last year, Elsa Hosk wore Swarvoski’s “Crystal Anniversary” outfit, which was made up of multi-colored crystals, reported WWD. That outfit featured over 275,000 crystals, while the wings weighed 14 pounds.