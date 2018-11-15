Chanel West Coast Accentuates Curves In Bikini For Fantastical Instagram Pic

Ridiculousness TV star and rapper Chanel West Coast shared a surreal photo of herself wearing a glittery pink bikini on Instagram. In the photo, Chanel is wearing a pink wig with long hair that reaches her waist. She sat on the edge of a bathroom sink in such a way to accentuate her curves. The entire photo screams the color pink, as that’s also the color of the walls, along with being one of the main colors in her swimsuit. Her fans sent their love, with one saying, “You are such a supermodel Chanel. God bless you.” Someone else added, “You [sic] looks and your talent is insane! Not really fair to the other 99.99% [winking emoji].”

Chanel also shared a photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting purple skirt with a matching bralette. She joked that “@fashionnova always comes through for my booty.” The rapper also asked, “Wondering why my shadow looks like Beavis & Butthead tho lm*o.”

West Coast also announced her Saturday show in El Paso via Instagram stories. It’s going to be at the Back Nine Bar & Lounge with a $20 cover on the 17th. She often posts stories of her shows to her social media, and it always looks like a good time.

Sometimes, however, it looks like her shows are too much fun. That might have been the case during her show in Louisville, Kentucky, when a video of her night revealed that a ton of police officers were caught goofing off with her. As Wave 3 News revealed, there was nothing overtly illegal about the police activity, but it prompted a Professional Standards Investigation. It probably didn’t help that Chanel and her friend were videotaped sitting in front of the cop car and toying with the radio, as well as sitting in the back of the car. However, there haven’t been any new updates about the results of the investigation since it was announced.

In other news, West Coast has been vocal about how she wishes the hip-hop scene was for women, according to TV Insider.

“A real big reason for that is girls tend to be a little more catty and bump heads. I think if girls all came together and supported each other more that we’d be a lot bigger in hip-hop.”

At any rate, Chanel’s Texas fans can look forward to her show this weekend, or catch her on Ridiculousness which airs on Fridays.