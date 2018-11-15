Carrie Underwood, Angaleena Presley, And Other Pregnant Women Make Baby Bumps Fashionable At CMAs

There must be something special in the water in Nashville, Tennessee, as there seems to be a big baby boom taking place down south. And, at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14, some very stylish ladies proudly put their baby bumps on display in some very fashionable couture.

Energetic performances by country music’s top artists, emotional acceptance speeches, and other fun surprises comprised the awards ceremony, which took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and was broadcast live on ABC. The show was co-hosted by Brad Paisley and a very pregnant Carrie Underwood.

The 35-year-old “Cry Pretty” singer is currently expecting her second child with her husband of eight years, former NHL star Mike Fisher, and at the very beginning of the CMAs, she revealed for the very first time ever that she is having another boy, reported the Inquisitr. The couple’s first son, Isaiah, is 3-years-old.

With that news now out in the open, it allowed Underwood to shine in multiple, colorful ensembles.

On the red carpet, she wore a floral, long-sleeve Uel Camilo dress, an Anabela Chan pink sapphire ring, and JN Jewels earrings, according to Popsugar.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Throughout the three-hour telecast, she dressed up her growing bump in a navy velvet gown, a gold sequin dress, a short and sparkly black party dress, and a pants outfit topped with a bubblegum-pink duster.

For her performance of “Love Wins,” Underwood wore an electric blue gown with a cape, and, at one point during the show, the winner of the Female Vocalist of the Year award wore a dress completely made out of clear bubble wrap to protect her in case she falls.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Another pregnant musician who took the CMA stage was Angaleena Presley of the trio Pistol Annies. The 42-year-old singer is pregnant with her second child, who is due in January 2019. He or she will be her first kid with husband Jordan Powell, but she does have a son, 11-year-old Jed, from a previous relationship.

Presley wore a red sequin dress with a fringed hem that made her look like a gorgeous flapper from the 1920s as the Pistol Annies sang their new single “Got My Name Changed Back.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Also, making a splash with their beautiful baby bumps were the wives of country superstars Jason Aldean and Chris Stapleton.

Aldean’s wife of three years, former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr, is expecting a little brother or sister for their 11-month-old son Memphis. At the CMAs, she wore a light yellow, long-sleeve gown that hugged all of her curves.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Lastly, Morgane Stapleton rocked a form-fitting black sequin dress as she performed on stage with her husband, Maren Morris, and Mavis Staples.

The Stapletons, who have been married for 11 years, just announced on November 2 that they are expecting their fifth child, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Based on these four stunning women, it is clear that pregnancy fashion has sure come a long way from the olden days of covering up a growing tummy under mounds of fabric.