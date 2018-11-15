EA To Remake The First Two ‘Command & Conquer’ Games In 4K

Fans of the classic RTS games will be able to take a trip down memory lane with beautiful Ultra- HD graphics.

Fans of EA’s beloved Command & Conquer strategy games are in for some exciting news, as EA announced in a blog post that they are planning to remake both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert in 4K for PC, per IGN.

About a month ago, EA revealed that they are planning to remaster some games from the beloved strategy franchise, and now the company has made it official that it’ll be starting with these two games.

EA has announced a Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert remaster for PC.https://t.co/zuzfyt0fmv pic.twitter.com/JVwi3iuNpa — IGN (@IGN) November 14, 2018

On the initial announcement, EA said, “The reaction from fans has been amazing, with many of you sharing your favorite C&C moments from the past 23 years.”

EA also revealed that the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert would include all of the expansion packs that came along after the initial release without microtransactions. That means buyers will get “Covert Ops,” “Counterstrike,” and “Aftermath” with their purchase.

Interestingly, EA actually acknowledged some of the skepticism from fans on whether the company could pull off the remakes without Westwood Studios, the developers of the games back when they first came out. With that in mind, the company has enlisted the help of Petroglyph Games to develop the remakes.

“Petroglyph Games includes many of the original developers from Westwood Studios, and some of the most influential members of the original Command & Conquer development team from 1995.”

EA is partnering with Petroglyph Games to remaster Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert! https://t.co/PDa4Up7OrX pic.twitter.com/chEJr0vOhT — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 14, 2018

Petroglyph Games includes many of the original developers, including “some of the most influential members of the original Command & Conquer development team from 1995.” First, there’s Joe Bostic, who is regarded as the co-creation of Command & Conquer. Steve Tall also works at Petroglyph, and he was the lead programmer of Red Alert. There’s also Mike Legg, who contributed to audio systems at Westwood Studios.

Along with the three key people, who actually were the founders of Petroglyph Games after Westwood closed, EA promises a team of veteran RTS developers, so fans should be able to relax knowing the remaster of the beloved games are in good hands.

The other company EA is enlisting to work on the remakes is Lemon Sky Studios. That company created art and animations for games like Starcraft Remastered, Spider-Man, Gears of War 4, and plenty of other popular titles. According to EA, the team has a “unique specialty in remastering classic RTS titles.”

As far as when fans can expect to get these games running on their PCs, it’s going to be a while, as EA hasn’t even started working on them. EA said, “The exciting part is that we haven’t started development yet. The community is literally getting in on the ground floor of this project and have every opportunity to help influence how we build this remastered experience.”