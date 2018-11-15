Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Bares Derriere In Thong Bikini & Cropped Jersey On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, posted a new photo to her Instagram and comments from her fans are pouring in. In the snap, the Sports Illustrated model flaunted her derriere in a thong bikini. She paired this up with a cropped football jersey, which is fitting considering her boyfriend is a football player. The model wore her hair in a tight ponytail, as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera and smiled widely. A fan said, “I have no words,” while someone else commented that “Gronk is one lucky man.” Another follower paid her a high compliment and stated, “This is my definition of perfect!!”

Camille also shared some Instagram stories, including a trip to the Grove where she said she got into the Christmas spirit. The Los Angeles spectacle is in its 17th season, and offers visitors the chance to take a trolley ride and enjoy the festive cheer with lit décor.

Plus, Kostek shared a photo of her flight path, saying that she “Traveled real quick coast to coast yesterday [airplane emoji] back in LA LA land for a hot second before I’m off again.” One of the model’s next engagements include a trip to Miami, where SI is hosting a celebrity beach soccer match.

The soccer game is on November 17, hosted in collaboration with GACP Sports LLC, and it’s the first time the event is happening. The proceeds will go to benefit two charities, Best Buddies and The Little Lighthouse.

The celebrities present will include a big roster of SI’s most-loved models, including Olivia Culpo, Samantha Hoopes, Anne de Paula, and more. General admission tickets start at $100 before fees.

Kostek also promoted the event yesterday, saying that it will be “the best Celebrity Beach Soccer Match Miami has ever seen.” She paired the caption with a photo of herself wearing a light blue dress with a high slit.

One of the charities that will receive the proceeds, Best Buddies, is an international organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They focus on three things: One-to-One Friendships, Integrated Employment, and Leadership Development.

Meanwhile, the other organization, The Little Lighthouse, supports underserved kids and their families in South Florida. The organization is affiliated with a large number of programs, including offering Activity Hours for those in temporary housing at The Chapman Partnership. Another example is their partnership with The Ronald McDonald House of South Florida, where the Little Lighthouse offers dinners several times a month.