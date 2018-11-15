WWE News: Some Underused Main Roster Stars Could Be Sent Down To NXT, Triple H Says

Due to the large size of WWE’s main roster, it isn’t uncommon for lower-card or mid-card wrestlers to be limited to sporadic televised appearances on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. While it has been a regular practice for WWE to release some of its main roster wrestlers to make way for potential new arrivals, recent comments from company executive and occasional wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque suggest that WWE might consider demoting these wrestlers instead and having them compete in NXT.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Triple H spoke to reporters at a conference call earlier this week, as he answered questions about the company’s NXT developmental brand and its upcoming pay-per-view event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames. After discussing WWE’s plans to open additional Performance Centers in new markets beginning early next year, the 14-time world champion was asked about whether there may be some wrestlers from NXT who could remain as regulars in the developmental ranks.

“I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay at NXT,” Triple H continued, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co.

“I think we’re also at the point where you can see some talent on Raw and SmackDown that has had success or not had success or for whatever reason aren’t being utilized, they could go back into NXT.”

Talking about what kind of push these main roster wrestlers could expect once called down to NXT, Triple H said that he sees NXT more like a third brand than a developmental promotion per se, adding that “a lot” of wrestlers could become “mainstays” of NXT at some point in the future.

While the expected arrival of underused Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live superstars could require more NXT TakeOver events and possibly result in the shows getting longer, that might not be happening anytime soon, according to Triple H. WrestlingNews.co cited Triple H as saying that things are ideal as they currently stand, as TakeOver shows tend to “leave the fans wanting more instead of [burning them] out.”

At the moment, it’s still unclear when the above plans may be implemented, and Triple H also chose not to mention anyone in specific who might get demoted to NXT. However, a number of current and former WWE superstars have spent substantial time in NXT after getting called down, in hopes of revitalizing their pushes if and when they get asked to return to the main roster. These include current Ring of Honor women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who worked for WWE under the ring name Emma until her October 2017 release. As noted by Sportskeeda, Dashwood was sent back to NXT in 2015 after her first main roster run turned out to be disappointing, but was back on the Monday Night Raw brand by 2016.