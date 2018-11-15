Rob Kardashian Moves Back In With Mother Kris Jenner After Admitting He’s $300K In Debt, Per ‘HL’

Rob Kardashian is reportedly living at home with his mother, Kris Jenner, after claiming that he’s nearly half a million in debt.

According to a Wednesday, November 14 report by Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner are roommates yet again. Rob reportedly had no choice but to return to his mother’s home following a financial crisis.

“As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home,” Kardashian stated in court documents.

“Rob is still struggling to recover from his relationship with [former fiance Blac] Chyna, he hasn’t been himself since,” an insider revealed of the situation.

“He has been going through a challenging time since breaking up with Chyna on every aspect of his life. Mentally, physically and emotionally, Rob has been facing some of the biggest challenges of his life the last several months. He has been back to exercising less, eating more and working less too, he is in a tough spot,” the source added.

The insider went on to reveal that Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna, is the “only source of happiness” that he currently has in his life. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star credits the little girl as being his inspiration.

My babyyyyyyy girl ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

In addition, Rob has decided to no longer appear on his family’s reality TV series, despite the fact that he seemingly needs the money. Instead, he’s focusing on his mental health, financial situation, and getting his life back on track following his split with Chyna.

Rob used to be a staple on KUWTK. However, after he split with former girlfriend Adrienne Bailon and began to gain some weight, the time he spent on camera began to dwindle down.

Rob moved in with his sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her then-husband, Lamar Odom, and started to withdraw from public life. However, after he began dating Blac Chyna, Rob headed back to reality TV for his own show, which showcased the couple’s messy relationship.

Rob is no longer a part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but his daughter, Dream Kardashian, is often featured in videos and photos posted to social media by his sisters and mother.

Rob Kardashian’s famous family can be seen when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!