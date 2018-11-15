Emma Stone Going Topless On Screen For New Movie

Emma Stone is taking a big risk. The actress has reportedly decided to go topless on the big screen for the very first time in her career.

According to a report by Life & Style Magazine, Emma Stone will co-star with Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in the new period drama, The Favourite, from Fox Searchlight. The film is about a “juicy power tangle connecting three women in the royal court of the early 18th century England, the Hollywood Reporter claims.

The trailer for the movie has already been released, and Emma, Olivia, and Rachel command attention on the screen, as the female-driven film is sure to one that will leave fans talking, especially since Stone will be exposing her bare chest for the very first time in her career.

“I had the sheet up around me, and as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, ‘Can I please just be [naked]?’ I think it’s going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I’m not just under the sheet covered up,” Emma told THR.

“Olivia was like, ‘No, don’t do it!’ [director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] was like, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I chose to do it. I was like, this makes sense to me. It’s an absolute [Stone flips up her middle finger] to Sarah,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Colman also revealed that she loves the realistic portrayal of women in the movie, adding that women do all of the same things that men do, including “fart and vomit,” adding that all human beings are multifaceted and “disgusting and gorgeous” all at the same time.

Emma Stone: "God forbid you say the wrong thing … or you make a mistake because, yeah, you might be growing and learning, but you are a woman. So don't f— up or you're out." https://t.co/U5Dc2YPOWU pic.twitter.com/m2cosgsaK2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 14, 2018

Emma Stone has seemingly had plenty of opportunities to do a nude scene, like in films such as Superbad. However, she has chosen not to go naked. It seems that she felt that this time around it was more important to the storyline of the film, which is reportedly a powerful tribute to the women actors in the movie.

Meanwhile, Rachel Weisz also spoke about the film, in which men have no major roles, revealing that it is very “interesting” to work on a movie in which the men are an “afterthought,” which is so unusual. She adds that most of the men in the film are wearing makeup and high heels.

Emma Stone can be seen in The Favourite when it hits theaters later this year.